1. Elton John was born Reginald Kenneth Dwight on March 25, 1947, in Pinner, Middlesex, England. He later changed his name to Elton Hercules John to create a stage persona, combining the names of saxophonist Elton Dean and singer Long John Baldry.

2. Elton John is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, having sold over 300 million records throughout his career. His 1997 single "Candle in the Wind" is one of the best-selling singles of all time, with over 33 million copies sold worldwide.

3. Elton John's collaboration with lyricist Bernie Taupin has spanned more than 50 years, producing a vast catalogue of hit songs. Some of their best-known tracks include "Your Song," "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," and "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."

4. He has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including five Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award. In 2004, Rolling Stone ranked him number 49 on its list of 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

5. Elton John was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992. In 1998, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to music and charitable services, becoming Sir Elton John.

6. An avid sports fan, Elton John is a passionate supporter of the English football club Watford FC. He has been the club's chairman twice, between 1976 and 1987, and again from 1997 to 2002.

7. John's flamboyant fashion sense and extravagant stage costumes have made him a style icon throughout his career. He is particularly known for his love of elaborate eyewear, having owned over 20,000 pairs of glasses.

8. Elton John is a committed philanthropist and has established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which has raised over $450 million for HIV/AIDS programs across the globe since its inception in 1992. In addition, he has performed in numerous benefit concerts and supported a wide range of charities.

9. John has composed music for stage and screen, including the successful Broadway musicals "The Lion King" and "Billy Elliot." His work on "The Lion King" soundtrack earned him both an Academy Award and a Grammy for Best Original Song for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

10. The 2019 biographical musical film "Rocketman," starring Taron Egerton as Elton John, tells the story of his life and career, from his early days as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to his rise to international superstardom.