2022 Grammy Awards postponed as organisers say Covid surge poses ‘too many risks’
The Grammys have been postponed for a second year in-a-row due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in the US, organisers have confirmed.
The 64th annual award show had been due to take place on January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but will now be rescheduled at a later date.
A joint statement issued by CBS and the Recording Academy read: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show.”
“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority,” they continued.
Adding: “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon.”
Jazz musician Jon Batiste has the most nominations with 11, while Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Doja Cat are all up for the main awards.
Due to the pandemic last year’s Grammy Awards were pushed back from January to March.
The show ultimately took place, largely outside, at the Los Angeles Convention Center with a smaller in-person audience.
