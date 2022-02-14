2022 Super Bowl Halftime hailed the ‘greatest ever’ as Dr. Dre and Eminem lead proceedings
The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show has been hailed as the “greatest ever,” with performances by Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg, along with surprise appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak.
Expectations were already high with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation co-producing this year’s halftime show, which took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Kicking off proceedings were Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, who opened with a performance of The Next Episode, followed by Tupac’s California Love.
The first suprise of the night came in the shape of 50 Cent, who performed his classic track In Da Club, to wild cheers.
Mary J. Blige then delivered a barnstorming performance of Family Affair and No More Drama.
But it didn’t end there. Kendrick Lamar followed, doing an intro of m.A.A.d city and performing Alright.
Eminem then did Lose Yourself with Anderson .Paak joining him on drums, and closed the performance by controversially taking the knee as a tribute to Colin Kaepernick.
Closing the show was Snoop and Dre doing Still D.R.E.
A slew of celebrities took social media afterwards to praise the performers, including Lady Gaga, who enthused: “THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!!
“Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!!” She added.
Seconding the Born That Way hit-maker’s sentiment, NBA legend LeBron James wrote: “OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! (SIC)”
While hip hop starMissy Elliot gave a shout out to the only female performer of the night, Blige, writing: “#MaryJBlige been LEGENDARY and WILL FOREVER BE!👑 this is what LONGEVITY look like #SuperBowl.”
