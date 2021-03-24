9 celebrities giving vaccination fashion inspiration

The Covid-19 vaccination roll-out is well under way.

Over half the UK population has had the first jab, and according to The Irish Times, nearly 500,000 people in Ireland have received their first dose.

If you’re anxiously waiting to get your jab, there’s one thing you can do in the meantime: plan your vaccination outfit. Celebrities have been using their appointments as a chance to show off their style credentials, and here’s how…

1. Marc Jacobs

For fashion legend Marc Jacobs’ first jab, he wore pink trousers, killer platform boots and his signature string of pearls…

…And for the grand finale, Jacobs really brought it in white platform boots, a pink shorts and shirt combo and a leopard print coat over the top. If that’s not spring fashion goals, we really don’t know what is.

2. Prue Leith

Prue Leith is known for her love of bright colours and patterns, and for her vaccination, she brought a monochromatic T-shirt to life with a multicoloured necklace and red jacket.

3. Dolly Parton

If you don’t want to go through the faff of taking off your clothes to get the jab, follow Dolly Parton’s lead and wear a top with perfectly placed cut-outs on your upper arm. Singing ‘Vaccine’ to the tune of Jolene is optional.

4. Kim Cattrall

With a chunky knit and effortlessly curled locks, we’re not sure how Kim Cattrall managed to look so good for her appointment – we can’t even remember the last time we brushed our hair.

5. Samuel L Jackson

While you don’t have to dress up to get your jab, Samuel L Jackson shows you can’t go far wrong with adding a funky mask to your outfit.

6. Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone brought utilitarian chic to her vaccination, wearing corduroy, a multicoloured neckerchief and a delightful poodle patterned face mask.

7. Patti Smith

If you’re nervous about getting your jab, take your lead from Patti Smith and wear one of your signature outfits to help you feel as comfortable as possible. For Smith, this means a classic white T-shirt and black waistcoat on top.

8. Vera Wang

Shout out to Vera Wang, 71, who shows you can rock a sleeveless top whatever your age.

9. Ian McKellen