Aaron Carter has announced that he and fiancée Melanie Martin have broken up one week after welcoming their first child together.

The I Want Candy singer, 33, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that he and his partner of almost two years had called it quits.

The news comes one week after the birth of their son Prince Lyric Carter.

“Due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote.

He said the reason for the sudden change of circumstances was because of “a very big lie” concerning his estranged twin sister, Angel Carter.

“My sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court,” he alleged.

“Thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless.”

In a separate tweet, he went on to elaborate on why the two women communicating was such a big problem for him, stating that what his now-ex did was “unforgivable”.

He said: “She knew my boundaries and especially not to speak to a certain half of my family that tried to depict me as a crazy psychotic human being and a pedophile.”

Further tweets saw him allege that he is feuding with Angel because she claimed to have learned that he “wanted to kill Lauren Kitt [the wife of brother Nick Carter] and their unborn child.”

Adding: “They cost me $50,000 in court my family trying to drain me so my house would be taken away from me in foreclosure labeling me a pedophile messaging me on Christmas [with restraining orders].”

Referring to himself now as a “single father,” he said: “I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen.”