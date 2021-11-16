ABBA to release first ever Christmas song Little Things and ‘festive video’
ABBA have announced plans to release their first ever Christmas song.
They already have a song dedicated to the New Year, so why not add another holiday to the mix.
Single Little Things will be released on December 3 and is taken from the Swedish supergroup’s recent number one selling album Voyage.
Describing the track as a “gentle reflection on the joy of Christmas morning and family time,” the four-piece - which comprises of Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Fred Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson - teased that no Christmas song would be complete “without a festive video”.
It remains to be seen however whether they will appear in the video in person or as “ABBAtars”.
The singers will take to the stage next year for a series of concerts as computer generated digital versions of themselves in a specially built venue in London.
The dance floor favourites will appear as their younger selves at the height of their fame in the 70s and 80s.
