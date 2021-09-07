ABBA’s new album Voyage breaks pre-order record in the UK

By Tina Campbell
17:02pm, Tue 07 Sep 2021
ABBA’s first album in four decades has broken the pre-order record in the UK.

The Swedish supergroup sent fans wild last week when they announced they would be releasing new music during a special live stream event.

Their new album, Voyage, which is due for release via Polydor on November 5, has received more than 80,000 pre-orders in just three days – a UK record, report Universal Music.

The previous record was held by Take That for their albums Progress and III.

Two new tracks from the record, Don’t Shut Me Down and I Still Have Faith In You, are currently riding high in the UK Top 10 singles chart based on midweek sales figures.

Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Anderson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, will also be hitting the road virtually in a special digital concert tour next year.

Entitled ABBA Voyage, it will be directed by Baillie Walsh and see the Super Troopers back by a live 10-piece band.

A special purpose-built venue called the ABBA Arena in London, will house the four-year residency from May 27, 2022.

Tickets went on sale today.

