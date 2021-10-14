Actor Jonah Hill has “respectfully” asked that people stop discussing his body - “good or bad”.

The actor, 37, made the request on social media.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “I know you mean well but I kindly asked that you not comment on my body. Good or bad, I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

A vocal advocate for body positivity, the Wolf of Wall Street star unveiled a tattoo in the summer highlighting his dedication to the cause.

The orange and black inking is inspired by the logo for Body Glove and instead reads: “Body Love”.

Earlier this year he shared a screen shot of an article published by the Mail Online featuring pictures of him topless as he changed out of wetsuit after surfing.

In the caption, he revealed that he wouldn’t take his shirt off in a pool until he was in his mid-30s.

He explained: “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends.

“Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.

“So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and can’t phase me anymore is dope.”

He continued: “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post’. It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”

In a dig at the publication for printing the shots, he added: “Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face.”