Adele shares behind the scenes pictures from 30 album launch party including yummy signature cocktail list
Adele has shared pictures from her album launch party.
The Easy on Me singer, 33, will release her highly anticipated fourth album entitled 30 on Friday and to mark the ocassion, threw a lavish bash in LA for friends including Nicole Richie.
Taking to Instagram, the photos gave a look at the London-born star getting ready in a stunning dress and revealed her impressive personalised signature cocktail list.
Partygoers could choose from Aperolegetically Adele Spritz, Stumbling In The Dark For A Hand ‘N Stormy, I Drink Wine Spritzer, or a Judy Garland Inspired Standard.
For the non-alcohol drinkers there was the My Little Love ‘Tail which included lemon juice, strawberry, club soda and lemon.
Despite a busy couple of weeks promoting the new record, Adele thankfully got to sample some of the menu as she posed with one in hand with her pals - one of whom proudly clutched a velvet cushion featuring the number 30.
Adele captioned the post: “Cocktails and Crying all around,” followed by a sad face emoji.
