Adele announces huge Las Vegas concert residency at Caesars Palace
Adele has confirmed her first Las Vegas residency will open next year at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace Hotel.
Weekends With Adele will take place between 21 January and 16 April 2022, with two shows each weekend. Tickets go on general sale on December 7.
The relatively intimate 4,100-capacity venue should suit the Easy on Me hit-maker, 33, down to the ground as she infamously suffers with stage fright.
Her idol, Celine Dion, also holds the record at The Colosseum as having had the longest running residency, giving the Brit songstress something to aim for.
Sharing the news on social media, Adele, posted a picture of the glossy tour poster along with a jokey doctored picture of her as Liberace.
“See you at Ceasars in Vegasss,” she told her approving 46.6m followers.
The shows come hot off the back of the release of her fourth album, 30, which was met with both critical acclaim and huge commercial success.
The record is currently number one in the UK and the US, where it became the year’s biggest-selling album after just three days of being on sale.
