Adele has finally confirmed a release date and title for her new album.

As expected, her long-awaited fourth record will be called 30 and will be released on November 19.

Speaking about the release, she said: “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago.

“Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routineand consistency to feel safe, I always have.

“And yet there I was knowingly - willingly eve, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!”

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” she continued.

“I’ve shed many layers, but also wrapped myself in new ones.

“And do, I’m finally ready to put this album out.

“It was my ride or die throught the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up.

“My wise friend who always give the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says ‘it’s your inner Saturn return babes f*** it, you only live once.”

Concluding: “And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it.

“Home is where the heart is.”

Lead single Easy on Me will be released this Friday.