Adele claims she lives in LA because she can’t ‘afford’ London house prices
Adele has revealed that a key motivator for her relocating to Los Angeles in 2016 was money.
The London-born Someone Like You hit-maker, 33, owns three Beverley Hills mansions, but says she could only dream of owning something similar in the UK, despite having a reported net worth of £130million.
She told British Vogue: “The kind of house I have in LA I could never afford in London. Ever.
“It’s like hundreds of millions of pounds. I don’t have that much money at all. I’d throw up.”
Another draw to the Golden State was, well, the sun.
Claiming that most of her time in the UK was spent“ in a car or inside a building,” the singer - who shares eight-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - explained that she wanted to be in a place where there was “fresh air and somewhere I could see the sky”.
Adding: “Once I had Angelo, in England if you haven't got a plan with a young child and it's raining, you're f***ed."
Adele won’t have any worries when it comes to cash flow, her new single Easy On Me is due for release this Friday with a new album expected to follow shortly after.