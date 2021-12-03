Adele has shared her disdain for reality TV shows like Love Island saying she prefers to watch programmes that she ‘will actually learn from’.

The singing superstar, 33, opened up about her viewing habits in a video posted to YouTube with make-up artist Nikkie de Jager.

The influencer posts under the username NikkieTutorials on the video sharing site where she has amassed almost 14 million subscribers.

In the video, she makes up half of the Easy on Me hit-maker’s face to demonstrate the ‘power of make-up’.

After telling Nikkie that she can’t watch any of the Real Housewives series because her ‘brain will die’, the subject of Love Island came up.

“I can’t bear that show, oh my god,” she exclaimed.

Referencing her ex-husband Simon Konecki, she continued: “My son’s dad loves stuff like that and I remember one time trying to get into it when I was home for a summer doing shows.”

Recalling one episode, she told of her horror at hearing one contestant say how they hoped that their mum is proud of them, saying: “I couldn’t believe it. I’m thinking like, they’re all having sex on TV! Actually having sex!”

Don’t even get her started on Temptation Island.

Asked what the biggest misconception about fame is, she said: “People will do anything to be famous, it’s insane.”

Fame is such a rare thing to happen that it’s hopeful for a lot of people... It gives people a lot of hope.

“But just because you have a successful career doesn’t mean your life is successful, it’s hard to get a balance and it’s quite terrifying living those things out in public.”