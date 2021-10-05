Easy on Me: Adele finally confirms new music with comeback single tease.. no word on the album though
Adele has at last put fans out of their misery by announcing she will release her first new music in six years.
While there’s no news on her highly anticipated fourth album, a new single is on the way.
The London born singer, 33, will release new track Easy on Me on October 15.
Sharing a moody black and white clip on social media, she can be seen loading a cassette tape into a car and driving along as sheet music blows out of the window.
Meanwhile, piano chords can be teasingly heard playing over it, but no vocals.
Last week speculation began to mount that new music was coming with billboards and monuments around the world mysteriously displaying the number 30.
Adele famously names her albums after the milestone ages she was when she wrote them with many believing the net will be 30.
She had originally been expected to release the record last year, but was forced to delay it due to the Coronavirus pandemic.