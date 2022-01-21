Adele has postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency because the show is not ready, having been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays and coronavirus.

The award-winning singer was tearful as said she and her production team had tried “absolutely everything” to pull the show together in time but that it had been “impossible”.

In an emotional post on social media announcing the last-minute decision, she apologised to fans and promised that dates would be rescheduled.

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she said.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

“Half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it’s impossible to finish the show.

“I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

The Easy On Me singer said team members had been awake for “over 30 hours” trying to figure out how to put on the show but they had now “run out of time”.

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone who has travelled again. I’m really sorry.

She added: “We’re on it right now, we’re going to reschedule all the dates and I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it needs to be.

“It’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

Adele released her fourth album 30 in early November and her Las Vegas residency was due to begin at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel on January 21.

Caesars Palace tweeted: “We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of Weekends With Adele.

“Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans.

“Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

Last year the singer also announced dates for London performances for 2022, which will mark her first UK live shows since 2017.

She will take the stage as part of the BST Hyde Park festival, which will also feature performances from Sir Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.

In 2017 she was forced to cancel her final tour performances at Wembley Stadium after damaging her vocal chords and told fans in a social media post as the time that she was “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the decision.

Following news of her Las Vegas cancellation, people were quick to offer support, with one fan responding to her Twitter announcement writing: “I had tickets to see u tomorrow and it’s fine, health will always come first and specially in times like this, can’t wait for all the shows to get rescheduled cuz I can’t wait to have the best time of my life with you on stage, pls don’t feel guilty, it breaks my heart, I LOVE YOU.”

US comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted: “Not your fault, Doll” followed by a red heart emoji, while singer Pink also sympathised with Adele, commenting on her Instagram post: “Sweetheart I have been there. The pressure is immense and I’m gutted for all of you. It will come together and it will be amazing when it does.”

But some fans expressed their disappointment at the news, with one tweeting that “cancellations are written into her set list… Wembley, now Vegas. What about Hyde Park? Putting a show like this on in a pandemic and without a plan B wasn’t strategic.”