Adele has revealed that her son isn’t impressed by her fame in the least.

The Easy On Me hit-maker says that eight-year-old Angelo - who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki - isn’t “really aware” of just what a big deal she is and more interested in online gamers.

Speaking to presenter Fleur East on Hits Radio, the London-born star explained: “He’s into like gamers, like he likes Flamingo and all them lot, like I mean yeah he ain’t bothered by me at all.”

She continued: “He does not care at all. He is like, ‘You’re so busy all the time now’, like blah-blah. But no he doesn’t care and he’s always comparing.

“The other day he was telling me how many YouTube followers I have is nowhere near as many as the big gamers. I was like, ‘Okay cheers kid, thanks for that.’ Again no he’s not really aware of it yet.”

Despite his current lack of enthusiasm, Adele has dedicated upcoming album 30 to her son.

She’s also hoping to win him over a bit by taking him to work with her.

She said: “He’s coming to a couple of, sort of work things that I have coming up and we’ll see, but I’m sure he’ll just be like, ‘Well I think Flamingo will have done it like this or like that.’

“Like, yeah but he’s great, he’s a lot of fun, he’s a very lovely, lovely little boy.”