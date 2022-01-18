Adele’s Las Vegas residency jackpot will see her earn ‘£500k a show’ along with ‘£30k private hotel suite with butler’
Adele will be rolling in the deep for sure when she begins her limited Las Vegas residency later this month with reports that she is set to pocket £500,000 per show.
Beginning on January 21 and running until April, tickets for Weekends With Adele at Caesers Palace’s Colesseum can range from between £700 to £9,000 plus, making the Easy on Me hit-maker, 33, one of the highest paid female stars in history to perform there.
The Brit star will also reportedly enjoy a whole host of perks as she’ll be staying in a £30,000 a night private suite alongside a butler, executive assistant, chauffeur and security, reports The Sun.
Adele will also be able to eat and drink for free at any Caesers resort.
“Adele is the hottest ticket in Las Vegas right now and she’s raking in a pretty penny from it,” a source told the publication. “She is expected to make over £500,000 per gig thanks to ticket sales alone, even before the merchandising.
“Caesars has rolled out the red carpet to ensure she’s treated like the superstar she is.”
Fans who are lucky enough to score tickets to one of her shows can expect to hear some of her biggest hits such as Chasing Pavements, Hello and Someone Like You, along with tracks from her latest number one-selling album 30.
