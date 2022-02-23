Al Yankovic shares first photo of Daniel Radcliffe transformed into him for biopic Weird
The first photo has emerged of Daniel Radcliffe on set as Al Yankovic in new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Yankovic did the honours, uploading a photo to Twitter showing the Harry Potter star, 32, holding an accordian while sporting glasses and a curly wig.
Captioning the snap, he told his 5m followers: “SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails - we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set.
Adding: “Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people! Don’t worry, we had security throw him out.”
The script has been written by Yankovic and Eric Appel with the flick produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s company, Funny Or Die.
It will follow the life and career of the five-time Grammy award-winner, whose early hits included Eat It (a parody of Michael Jackson’s Beat It), Amish Paradise (Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise) and Like a Surgeon (Madonna’s Like a Virgin).
