‘Heartbroken’ Alec Baldwin breaks silence after accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on movie set
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has broken his silence after he accidentally fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of latest movie, Rust.
Issuing a two-part statement on Twitter, the 63-year-old wrote: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.
“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”
Film director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured during the incident at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico on Thursday.
Local law enforcement confirmed that they had spoken to Baldwin, who was seen in tears outside their offices.
No charges have so far been filed. The investigation remains ongoing.
