error code: 1003
24 October 2021

‘Heartbroken’ Alec Baldwin breaks silence after accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on movie set

By Tina Campbell
24 October 2021

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has broken his silence after he accidentally fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of latest movie, Rust.

Issuing a two-part statement on Twitter, the 63-year-old wrote: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Film director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured during the incident at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico on Thursday.

Local law enforcement confirmed that they had spoken to Baldwin, who was seen in tears outside their offices.

No charges have so far been filed. The investigation remains ongoing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Film crew walked off set just hours before Alec Baldwin shooting tragedy, voicing safety concerns

world news

Rule change comes in for holidaymakers returning to England to take lateral flow tests instead of PCRs

news

Alec Baldwin told gun he was given was safe but it was actually loaded with live ammunition

world news