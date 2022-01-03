Alec Baldwin has admitted that accidentally shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is “the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with”.

The actor, 63, made the admission in a 13-minute video posted to Instagram during which he offered an update on his emotional state of mind and thanked fans for continuing to send him messages of support.

The tragedy took place in October on the set of Baldwin’s latest movie, Rust, where he had been rehearsing a scene with the crew member.

Baldwin unknowingly discharged a loaded firearm which fatally struck Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, 48.

Reflecting on what had happened since, Baldwin told his 2.4m followers: “I’ve had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I’ve had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins,.

“I’m not afraid to say that and to couch that in some euphemisms — somebody died very tragically. And I’ve gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It’s just incredible.”

The Beetle Juice star continued: “This has been, surely, the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with, and I’m very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do.”

Looking forward to the future, Baldwin explained that while he’s not typically one for New Year’s resolutions, he does hope to find better ways to deal with negativity in 2022.

He went on to describe phone conversations that he has had recently with spiritual and philosophical thinkers on how to “manage your feelings better and not let it destroy you or get the better of you. We live in a world where there’s just oceans of negativity, online and so forth, and one must find a way to manage that.”