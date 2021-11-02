Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals family cat is missing in wake of Halyena Hutchins shooting
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria has revealed that their family cat is missing leaving them “all so upset”.
Bengal cat Emilio appears to have gone AWOL after the family temporarily relocated to Vermont following Alec accidentally killing a woman on the set of latest movie Rust.
Cinematographer Halyena Hutchins, 42, was shot dead and director Joel Souza, 48, injured, after the 63-year-old actor unknowingly discharged a loaded firearm while rehearsing for the western on a ranch in New Mexico.
Taking to Instagram today, she shared a photo of one of the couple’s six children posing alongside the feline, writing: “We can’t find our cat, Emilio. If anyone sees him, please help him get home. We are all so upset. He’s microchipped but no collar.”
It comes after she previously told of the “intense experience” of parenting in the wake of the film set tragedy.
In an attempt to give the young family some normality, they dressed up for Halloween.
Sharing the results on Instagram, she explained: “Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart.”
She signed off the post with: “Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos”.
The move drew criticism from some including Piers Morgan who branded the post “appallingly insensitive”.
