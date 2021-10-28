Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland defends dad against ‘abhorrent and threatening comments’ after fatal shooting
Ireland Baldwin has come to her father Alec Baldwin’s defense after he accidentally fatally shot a woman on the set of his latest film.
The actress and model, 26, hit out at the “abhorrent and threatening comments,” she had received following the tragedy last Thursday that saw cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, lose her life.
Director Joel Souza, 48, who was stood behind Hutchins at the time, was also injured on the set of western Rust.
She shared a screenshot from a fan who claimed that they worked with her 63-year-old actor father, hailing it “beautiful”.
It read: “So about a million years ago I was working in the production office in Toronto of the company that was making the Thomas the Tank Engine movie that he did.
“I’d dealt with typing up some pretty goofy celebrity riders in my day but NOT your dad’s. He only wanted to make sure he had milk and cereal in his hotel room for when his daughter was visiting. That was it. That was the whole rider. I’ll always remember that,” they added, with a heart emoji.
Responding to the message, the younger Baldwin wrote: “Amongst some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I’ve been getting… this beautiful comment stands alone. I know my dad, you simply don’t. I love you, Dad.”
She signed off with a red heart emoji.
