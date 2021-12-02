Actor Alec Baldwin has given his first interview since he accidentally shot and killed a crew member on the set of his latest movie Rust.

The Beetlejuice star, 63, sat down with George Stephanopoulos for an hour-long special with ABC which will air at 1am UK time on Wednesday December 2 and be made available to stream later on Hulu.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was fatally struck and director Joel Souza, 48, injured when the actor discharged a live bullet from a gun he believed wasn’t loaded on October 21.

Describing the interview as the most “intense” he had ever conducted, Stephanopoulos said: “He [Alec] was so raw.

“As you can imagine he was devastated, but he was also very candid. He was very forthcoming, he answered every question.

“He talked about Halyna Hutchins, meeting her family as well. And he talked in detail about what happened on set that day.”

No criminal charges have been filed in the case, but investigations are still ongoing.

Following the shooting, Alec issued a statement saying he had “no words to convey my shock and sadness”.

Describing mother-of-one Halyna as a “wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours”.

He added: “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

He has since called for police to monitor the safe use of weapons on movie sets in future to avoid a tragedy like this ever happening again.

“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” he wrote on social media.