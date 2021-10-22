Alec Baldwin posed for photo with Halyna Hutchins days before shooting on Rust movie set
Alec Baldwin posed for a photo with cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of movie Rust days before her death.
In a picture uploaded to the 42-year-old’s Instagram account, she can be seen standing next to the actor with other members of cast and crew all beaming at the camera.
Baldwin accidentally fatally shot Hutchins in her stomach with a prop gun on Thursday while filming the western at a ranch in New Mexico.
Film Director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
Production on the film has been halted.
The Santa Fe Sheriff’s department said in a statement: “Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western Rust, October 21, 2021, when an 911 caller reported a shooting on the set.
“The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 63, producer and actor.”
Baldwin has spoken to the sheriff department and will not be charged.
