Alec Baldwin has shared an open letter on Instagram reportedly on behalf of some of the crew from Rust, days after deleting his Twitter account.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot and director Joel Souza, 48, injured, by a gun handled by Baldwin on the movie set in New Mexico.

Following the tragedy, claims emerged that concerns had previously been raised by crew members about safety on the set of the Western.

However, according to the letter the set is described as a place where morale was high and working conditions fair.

“The descriptions of Rust as a chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters the most: the memory of Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices,” they wrote.

The letter’s signatories acknowledged that “a few crew members” quit prior to the accidental shooting, but said that the vast majority remained.

“Those disgruntled few do not represent the views of all of us,” they said.

Actor Baldwin, 62, also acted as a producer on the movie and has so far been hit with lawsuits by two crew members accusing him and others of negligence and lax safety protocols on the set.

An investigation into the events leading up to Ms Hutchins’ death are on-going.

In a recent TV interview, Baldwin denied responsibility for her untimely demise, insisting that while he did hold the gun, he didn’t pull the trigger.

Speaking to Good Morning America host George Stephanopolous, he explained: “I might have killed myself if I thought i was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly.

“I don’t know what happened on that set. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.

“Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.