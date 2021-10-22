Alec Baldwin shooting: Celebrities react in shock to death of Halyna Hutchins on movie set
Hollywood has reacted in shock and sadness to the news that a crew member was killed after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his latest movie, Rust.
Director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to hospital on Thursday, but was later declared dead.
The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also hurt and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.
Production on the western has been halted.
A number of of big names have since taken to social media to share their thoughts and condolences.
Among them was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who commented on Hutchins’ last Instagram post, writing: “I am so so sorry. Rest easy. My love and strength to your family.”
Others questioned how such and accident could happen in this day and age and called for the end of the use of prop guns on set.
An investigation is currently being carried out to determine what type of projectile was discharged.
Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios advised: “This investigation remains open and active
“No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”
A Santa Fe sheriff spokesman told AFP news agency that Baldwin had spoken with detectives.
“He came in voluntarily and he left the building after he finished his interviews,” the spokesperson said.
Baldwin, 63, was seen outside the sheriff’s office looking visibly distressed and in tears.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox