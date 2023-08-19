Ali Campbell, original lead singer of British reggae band UB40, continues to perform with his new band UB40 Live Featuring Ali Campbell, despite parting with UB40 in 2008 due to a disagreement. Now the band is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a performance in Birmingham, without Campbell. Ali has pursued a solo career, judged on New Zealand's Got Talent and formed a band alongside former UB40 members Astro and Mickey Virtue. Campbell has been married to Julie since 2006, but their story began years earlier. They have two children together, with Campbell also father to six additional children.

Stephen McCann surprised his girlfriend, Bridget Byrne, with a unique proposal on their trip to Barra, organised by airline Loganair and Barra Airport. McCann had the question, "Bridget will you marry me?" written in the sand of Barra's beach runway, visible from their approaching flight. The proposal went to plan, with Byrne saying yes, causing cheers from everyone onboard. McCann thanked Loganair, Barra Airport and all involved for their help in creating a special memory. The couple met at an Arcufit fitness class and have been together for three years.

Former kitchen porter, Karl Quirante, 24, has been acknowledged as one of the UK's top pub chefs despite starting with no enthusiasm for cooking. Quirante, originally from the Philippines, serves traditional British pub food with an Asian twist at The Cricketers pub in Ormskirk. His creations include tempura black pudding and soya-glazed pork belly with adobo jus. Quirante is set to compete for the 'Best Young Pub Chef' title at the Great British Pub Awards in Manchester on 19 September. The young chef appreciates the variety in his menu and enjoys including his Filipino roots in his food.

Manchester, a primary city in North West England, is renowned for its diverse architecture, significant media connections, museums, music scene, prestigious sports clubs, and universities. The city, along with its ten surrounding boroughs, collectively forms Greater Manchester, with nearly three million residents. Locals praised their region's vibrant cultural and social offerings while suggesting potential enhancements.

American rockstar Bruce Springsteen found lasting love with wife and bandmate, Patti Scalfia. Both hailing from New Jersey with Irish and Italian roots, they bonded over shared interests. They first met at a New Jersey bar in 1980, and despite Springsteen's advice for Scalfia to avoid the gig life, she joined his E Street Band in 1984. Springsteen, previously married to Julianne Phillips, divorced in 1989 after a troubled relationship. Reconciliation with Scalfia occurred in 1991. Since then, they've successfully balanced their roles as bandmates and spouses.

Maisie Williams, known for her role in the popular fantasy series 'Game of Thrones', has a net worth of nearly £6.5 million, mostly acquired from her eight-year stint on the show. Her acting career began at age 12 and has since gained global recognition, earning her multiple awards and two Emmy nominations. In addition to 'Game of Thrones', Williams has acted in BBC's 'Doctor Who' and films like 'The Falling' and 'Cyberbully'. She has also endorsed brands such as Audi and Apple's Macbook, and is currently set to star in a new AppleTV+ series, 'The New Look'.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 reveals the richest individuals and families in Birmingham and the West Midlands, spanning sectors from gambling to retail to IT and property. No local billionaires reached the UK's top 10, with the highest-ranking at number 16. The list is topped by Gopi Hinduja and family, with a net worth of £35bn, followed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe worth £29.688bn.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy values being grounded and a better actor over fame, with his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, helping him stay rooted. The pair met in 1996 and now have two sons. McGuinness, a Royal College of Art graduate, stayed home with their children while Murphy filmed in Liverpool. Murphy values work-life balance and breaks away from continuous work for at least half a year. His upcoming film, 'Oppenheimer', directed by Christopher Nolan, is set for a 21 July 2023 release.

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has received approval to renovate his multi-million pound Cheshire mansion, bought last year. Initial plans to demolish the property were stalled due to the presence of bats in the loft. The revised proposal includes extensive modernisation of the existing building and outhouses. The plans feature additions to the basement, two side extensions, and an eight-metre rear extension, plus a four-car garage and swimming pool. Fury's current residence is a £1.7 million mansion in Morecambe. The new property is closer to half brother Tommy Fury and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Glasgow is lauded as superior to the capital, offering a warmer welcome as a long-established cultural hub, recognised as the first British city to be named European City of Culture in 1990. Its scenic backdrop has recently been featured in notable Hollywood films including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Batman.