Alice Evans has shared a video on social media insisting she is “fine” after breaking down during a live interview with Lorraine Kelly.

The Scottish presenter said that she was “worried” about the 50-year-old actress following her split from Ioan Gruffudd.

An emotional Evans admitted that she ‘thought she might do herself harm’ during the very public break-up from her 48-year-old Welsh actor ex.

They were married for 13 years and have two young daughters together.

Lorraine Kelly said she wished she could give Alice Evans a ‘hug’ (PA Archive)

He recently went public with Australian actress Bianca Wallace, 29, crediting her with “making him smile again,” 10 months after he walked out of the family home.

Speaking about the split via a video link, Evans said: “We’ve been together for 20 years. I think I was one of those very complacent - what’s the Bridget Jones phrase? Smug married.

“Just like other things, one can go through loss of a parent, infertility. You don’t know what it’s like until it happens to you. I thought it was never going to happen to me.”

“He told me within the first few days, ‘I just don’t love you anymore’. Look, I’m not questioning his right to feel that. I’m not bashing him, but it was so out of the blue...

“He just kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t feel the same way for you anymore, I might leave, I might not ‘.

“Eventually, I thought I might do myself harm... My friends just didn’t know what to say to me. At one point I just thought I’m gonna lose my mind.”

A clearly concerned Kelly said: “I’m just worried about you. Because obviously you’re very fragile, and it’s a difficult, horrible situation to be in. Absolutely hellish.

“Just wish you were here so that I could give you a hug,” she added.

Taking to Instagram after the interview had aired, Evans shared a short video assuring that she was “totally fine” and thanking fans for their concern.

She said: “Hey guys, it’s me. Thank you so much for your amazing messages. I just wanted to say - here in the same place that we just filmed Lorraine and I’m fine, honestly.”

“Just Lorraine was so nice to me and I don’t often get to open up.”

She continued: “I know some of you said you’re worried about me, honestly I’m going to be fine and your messages mean the world to me.

“Thank you so, so, so much and I’m going to go to bed now.”

In a caption, she added: “I am indebted to you all. Thank you. And honestly, I’m ok.

“The world is full of good people,” she signed off, followed by five red heart emojis.