Amanda Bynes files to end nine-year conservatorship with the support of her parents
Amanda Bynes is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Britney Spears by filing to end her nine-year conservatorship.
The former Nickelodeon child star, 35, was initially placed under a temporary conservatorship in 2013 after she suffered a series of mental health and substance problems.
At the request of her mother Lynne, who is Bynes’ conservator, the legal guardianship has been extended by a judge several times since then and was last reviewed in September when it was extended for another two years.
Last Wedneday however, Bynes submitted court documents requesting the termination of the conservatorship of both her person and her estate.
According to documents viewed by Page Six, Bynes’ attorney David A. Esquibias states in the filing: “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”
He legal representative also indicated that he has been working to terminate the agreement for some time and that Bynes’s parents are supportive.
The petition to end the conservatorship is set for a hearing on March 22.
