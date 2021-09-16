Former child star Amanda Bynes’s conservatorship extended for another two years
Former child star Amanda Bynes’s conservatorship has been extended until March 2023.
The one-time Nickelodeon favourite, 35, was originally placed under a temporary conservatorship in August 2013 after suffering a series of public mental health incidents and substance abuse issues.
Her mother, Lynn, who is the She’s The Man star’s conservator, was behind requests to have the legal arrangement continued.
According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, a judge has now ruled that the conservatorship will be extended by a further two years.
The two years will be up on March 8, 2023, with a review scheduled to take place in January of that same year.
Amanda’s parents originally filed for the conservatorship in 2013 when she was hospitalised for 72 hours after starting a small fire in a stranger’s driveway.
Reflecting on her behaviour over the years in an interview with Paper, Amanda admitted that she felt “ashamed and embarrassed”.