Amanda Holden joins the cast of Neighbours to film in London
Amanda Holden has confirmed that she has joined the cast of Neighbours.
The actress, , will play the role of Harriet, sister of Denise Van Outen’s deceased character Prue and the aunt of Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).
The plot will see Harlow join forces with her Aunt Harriet in London to solve a “family mystery” involving Prue, who was blown up by a car bomb last year.
Describing her casting as a “joyous occasion,” Amanda said in a statement: “Like most people in the UK who were around in the late 80’s/early 90s, I grew up watching Neighbours every single day of the week.
“I was glued to our TV for the wedding of Kylie and Jason (Scott & Charlene) while cursing Mrs Mangle and praying that Mike and Jane would eventually get together! Not to mention all the other greats over the years.
“To now have the opportunity to be a part of such an iconic Australian show is simply fabulous! I can’t wait to work with Jemma in London, this feels like a joyous ocassion for everyone.”
Amanda will film her scenes this week with them expected to air next spring.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox