Amy Schumer gets rid of fillers that made her ‘look like Disney villain Maleficent’
Amy Schumer has shared her remorse after experimenting with facial fillers.
The Train Wreck star, 40, decided to tweak her features, but found it wasn’t for her, claiming that the cosmetic procedure left her looking like chisled Disney villain Maleficient.
Thankfully, the process can be reversed, and she uploaded a picture to social media of her sat in her dermatologist’s office with white cream on her cheeks to serve as a warning.
“I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full,” the mother-of-one told her 11.2m Instagram followers.
“Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #Malificent [sic] thanks @drjlodnp,” added.
Schumer’s dermatologist, Dr LoGerfo, also shared the photo and explained the process of dissolving fillers, which soften facial wrinkles when injected into the skin.
“Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important!” she wrote.
“@amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it! Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment,” the specialist continued.
“I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it!”
