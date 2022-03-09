Amy Schumer vows to ‘burn every bridge’ hosting the 2022 Oscars
Amy Schumer says she is preparing to get herself in “some trouble” when she co-hosts this year’s Oscars.
The Trainwreck star, 40, has opened up about teaming with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall at the 94th Academy Awards later this month in a new interview.
“I’m going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]. Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we’re having a blast preparing,” she told Extra.
“I mean, I don’t know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it’s not a good one,” Schumer, who led the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, added. “Because it’ll burn all bridges. I’ll burn every bridge.”
The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27.
2022 marks the first time that the Academy Awards have had a host since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018.
It will also be the first time that three women have hosted the show, plus, the first time that there have been at least three emcees since 1987.
Jane Campion’s western, The Power Of The Dog, is up for the most awards, landing an impressive 12 nods, including best picture, while stars Kirsten Dunst, her partner Jesse Plemons and co-star Kodi Smit-McPee, are all recognised in supporting categories.
Benedict Cumberbatch is up for best actor for his role in the flick as a cruel rancher, but faces stiff competition from Will Smith, who is nominated for his turn as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox