Adele makes emotional return to stage as she performs for first time in two years recording An Audience With
Adele was emotional as she performed her first show in the UK in two years
Taking to the stage at the London Palladium to film ITV’s upcoming An Audience with Adele, the 33-year-old songstress - who has openly battled with stagefright in the past - told the adoring crowd: “I’m s******g it! I’m so nervous.”
The Easy on Me hit-maker also admitted to needing an autocue as it had been so long since she had last performed live that she couldn’t remember all of the lyrics from her songs, which included four previously unheard tracks from upcoming fourth album, 30.
A lucky audience member - which also included the likes of Idris Elba, Naomi Campbell and Dua Lipa - told The Sun: “Adele was playful and fun on stage, but you could tell she was feeling the pressure.
“She sounded better than ever, but there were a couple of false starts throughout the evening, whether that be because of tech issues or her nerves.
“But it was an absolutely incredible event - there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”
An Audience With Adele will air on ITV on November 21 - two days after new album 30 is released.
