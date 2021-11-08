08 November 2021

Adele makes emotional return to stage as she performs for first time in two years recording An Audience With

By Tina Campbell
08 November 2021

Adele was emotional as she performed her first show in the UK in two years

Taking to the stage at the London Palladium to film ITV’s upcoming An Audience with Adele, the 33-year-old songstress - who has openly battled with stagefright in the past - told the adoring crowd: “I’m s******g it! I’m so nervous.”

The Easy on Me hit-maker also admitted to needing an autocue as it had been so long since she had last performed live that she couldn’t remember all of the lyrics from her songs, which included four previously unheard tracks from upcoming fourth album, 30.

A lucky audience member - which also included the likes of Idris Elba, Naomi Campbell and Dua Lipa - told The Sun: “Adele was playful and fun on stage, but you could tell she was feeling the pressure.

“She sounded better than ever, but there were a couple of false starts throughout the evening, whether that be because of tech issues or her nerves.

“But it was an absolutely incredible event - there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

An Audience With Adele will air on ITV on November 21 - two days after new album 30 is released.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie set suffers new tragedy as crew member faces having arm amputated after spider bite

tv & entertainment

Travis Scott facing lawsuits after Astroworld Festival crowd surge sees eight killed and hundreds injured

celebrity

Almost 250 cavers join rescue mission for injured man trapped in cave for two days

news