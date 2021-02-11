And the Oscar for ‘pressing ahead with ceremony despite the pandemic’ goes to...
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Motion Picture Academy of America is determined to give its audience an Oscars ceremony to remember and has unveiled plans to have an in-person component for its 93rd edition, but from multiple locations.
The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the ceremony is usually held, will feature, but the other locations are being kept under wraps for now.
"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritising the public health and safety of all those who will participate," a spokesperson for the Academy said in a statement.
"To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon."
It’s the first time the awards ceremony, which is being held on April 25, will be broadcast from different locations, with the event having taken place at the Dolby Theatre since its opening in 2001.
Meanwhile the Golden Globes is set to go ahead on March 1, being simultaneously hosted from LA and new York City.