Arnold Schwarzenegger terminates his SUV in four-car pile-up in LA but assures fans he’s ‘fine’
A representative for actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed that he is ‘fine’ after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.
The Terminator star and former California governor, 74, was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in the collision on Friday evening that saw his enormous black SUV perched on top of another car and left one person injured.
The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, according to a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) statement.
The LAPD did not give a cause for the pile-up, but said that neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor.
According to the MailOnline however, one police source said they believed the accident was Schwarzenegger’s fault, as he was was attempting to make a left turn but did not wait for a left-turn arrow at the intersection.
The incident occured about a mile from his Brentwood home.
Austrian native Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, his spokesman Daniel Ketchell advised.
