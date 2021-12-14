Avril Lavigne is working on a movie adaptation of her hit Sk8r Boi ahead of song’s 20th anniversary
Avril Lavigne has teased that she is working on adapting her iconic track Sk8r Boi for the big screen.
The Canadian pop-punk princess, 37, spoke about her plans while being interviewed for podcast She Is The Voice on iHeartRadio ahead of the song’s 20th anniversary next year.
She explained: “Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me.
“And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level.”
Reflecting on the song’s inspiration, she said. “You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps and jocks. It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love.
“The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox