The Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set to premiere in central London this week, ahead of its UK-wide release on 21 July. The celebrations will feature a special pink carpet event with additional stars, including America Ferrera, Issa Rae and Simu Liu, in attendance. The premiere is at Leicester Square Cineworld on Wednesday, 12 July, with festivities starting at 5.45pm. Fans may have the opportunity to watch the carpet arrivals in person if they secure a wristband from security on the day. Wristbands will be distributed from 8am on a first come, first served basis.

Presale tickets for Taylor Swift's "The Eras" tour launch today. Despite over 14 million UK fans registering, it's estimated that 70% could miss out on tickets. To deter scalpers, Ticketmaster has set a limit of four tickets per household. Exact pricing details for the Wembley Stadium concerts have been revealed, ranging from £58.65 to £194.75 each. General sales will occur on different dates for various cities, with all tickets going on sale at 2pm. To register for the general sale, fans should visit the Taylor Swift website.

Hollywood Vampires are bringing their UK tour to Birmingham's Utilita Arena on 11 July. The band, including Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, had to postpone their 2020 tour owing to the pandemic but are eager to perform in the summer of 2023. The doors for their Birmingham show are planned to open at 5:30 pm, with the event expected to culminate around 11 pm. The Tubes will be supporting the Hollywood Vampires. Last-minute tickets can be bought from the official website, with prices starting at £56.20.

Lana Del Rey enthralled 60,000 fans at BST Hyde Park, despite a late start and an unusual pause for onstage hairstyling. Her set included fan favourites like "Young and Beautiful" and "Summertime Sadness", and evoked a mixed ambience of mystique and genuine warmth. Other performers included Father John Misty, whose tongue-in-cheek persona delighted the crowd, and Sydney-based Gang of Youths, who brought peppy anthems to the stage. The festival also featured Syml's folksy melodies and Riopy's dramatic piano tunes, making for a diverse musical experience.

Hollywood Vampires, comprising Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Tom Henriksen and Johnny Depp, will perform at Glasgow's OVO Hydro this week. The current UK tour, which also includes stops at Scarborough, Swansea, Manchester, London and Birmingham, is the band's return following a cancelled tour in 2020 due to the pandemic. Seether and The Tubes will support the supergroup at the Glasgow show. There are still tickets available for purchase. Doors open at 6.30pm for the OVO Hydro show on 12th July, with the event starting at 8pm and projected to end at 10:45pm.

Interpol gave a subdued start to their headline show at Somerset House Summer Series, coming alive as darkness fell, in keeping with their nighttime reputation. They opened with a new song, 'Toni', before moving on to crowd favourites from their 20-year career including 'Evil' and 'Pioneer To The Falls'. The encore included 'Lights' and 'Slow Hands', with some feeling the latter's nu-disco beat could have benefitted the show earlier. The venue provided an exceptional backdrop for a setlist spanning two decades.

Blur delivered a stunning performance at Wembley Stadium, heavy on hits with a sprinkling of new songs from their upcoming album. Damon charmed the crowd, even acknowledging Freddie Mercury's iconic entry to the Wembley stage. Highlights included a thrilling singalong to 'Tracy Jacks' and a majestic rendition of 'Tender' alongside the London Community Gospel Choir. Supporting acts included Self Esteem, who captivated with a powerful performance, and Sleaford Mods, who pushed the boundaries of techno and punk. Despite missing out on some fan favourites, the concert was a resounding success and a dream come true for the band.