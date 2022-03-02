Beetlejuice 2 is greenlit with Brad Pitt set to produce long awaited sequel to 1980s cult classic movie
Brad Pitt has signed on to produce Beetlejuice 2, a project that has been in and out of development since the ‘90s
The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor’s production company Plan B Entertainment will team with Warner Bros to finally bring the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 original to fruition.
The news was first reported by Hollywood newsletter The Ankler and confirmed by Deadline.
Fantasy-comedy Beetlejuice was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton as the title character alongside Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones, and Winona Ryder.
Considered a cult classic, it saw Keaton’s mischievous ghost Betelgeuse hired by a recently deceased couple (Baldwin and Davis) to help them scare away the new family living in their home.
According to Deadline, the sequel remains in early development and the script is yet to be written. It is not known if Burton will return to direct and no casting has been confirmed.
Both Keaton and Ryder have previously stated that they would be up for reprising their roles and appeared to be set to do so when plans for a sequel were last confirmed in 2015.
Despite even Burton being onboard and a script completed, the project was ultimately shelved in 2019.
The flick has however inspired a spin-off cartoon series which ran for four seasons from 1989 until 1991, plus, a hit musical which opened on Broadway in 2018.
