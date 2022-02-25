Ben Stiller confirms he is back together with wife Christine Taylor five years after they separated
Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor are giving their marriage another go five years after they separated.
Zoolander star Stiller and Brady Bunch actress Taylor, 50, tied the knot in 2000 before announcing their separation 17 years later in 2017. They have two children.
Stiller – who is currently promoting new Apple TV+ series Severance – has now told how their spark was rekindled after he moved into their old family home at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Over the course of time, it evolved,” he told Esquire. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”
Reflecting on how their relationship has evolved, he continued: “I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you,” he said. “Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy.
“If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you‘.”
