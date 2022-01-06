Benji Madden hails “passionate and deep love” with Cameron Diaz on their seventh wedding anniversary
Benji Madden has paid tribute to wife Cameron Diaz on their seventh wedding anniversary saying that he “always dreamed” of having a life and love like the one that they share.
The Good Charlotte musician, 42, and his actress and Avaline winemaker other half, 49, first started dating in May 2014. They tied the knot on January 5, 2015, and then welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix, in December 2019.
Taking to Instagram, Madden wrote: “Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth.
“Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane.
“Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!” He signed off, followed by three red heart emojis.
In the comment section, Diaz replied: “I [star emoji, red heart emoji, star emoji] YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY [sic]. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE.”
“LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS,” she added.
