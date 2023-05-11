Beyonce kicks of Renaissance tour in string of glamorous outfits

Beyonce has kicked off her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, in suitable style.

This is the Texan singer’s first world tour in seven years, and she performed the 36-song set list in at least nine different outfits.

Styled by regular collaborator Shiona Turini, a stylist and costume designer, the glittering array of custom looks called upon high fashion designers from all over the world.

Beyonce, 41, kicked off the show in a heritage British brand Alexander McQueen, designed by Sarah Burton.

The heavily beaded and crystal-bejewelled bodysuit featured ‘anatomical embroidery’, according to the brand, had geometric accents on the hips and was inspired by outfits from the label’s autumn/winter 2023 collection.

Another look was a sparkly catsuit that had a slightly surreal edge with hands creeping over the design.

This was a custom outfit by Loewe, which is helmed by Northern Irish fashion designer Jonathan Anderson. Loewe has been responsible for some major pop culture moments this year – most memorably dressing Rihanna in all red for the Super Bowl half-time show.

Beyonce has been a longtime fan of French fashion house Mugler – famously wearing a structured gold bodysuit from the label in the 2008 music video for Sweet Dreams.

She once again turned to the brand for her onstage fashion, wearing at least two Mugler looks in Stockholm.

One outfit seemed to be inspired by the brand’s iconic spring/summer 1997 couture collection, which was based around insects. Beyonce’s outfit was black and yellow and had an insect-style headpiece, emulating a bee – perhaps a nod to the name of her fandom, the Beyhive.

In theme with the disco fashion of the night – to match the 70s-inspired sound of the Renaissance album – Beyonce also wore a silver bodysuit from French brand Courreges.

Other outfits included a black look heavily embroidered in pearls, designed by Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing – with whom Beyonce created a collaboration fashion collection in March – a silver caped outfit by cult designer Coperni, and an iridescent look by London-based designer David Koma.

The tour is set to include several UK dates, including London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Murrayfield in Edinburgh and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

According to Forbes, the Renaissance tour could gross between up to 2.4 billion dollars (£1.9 billion) from tickets alone by the time it ends in September.

Beyonce released her seventh studio album, Renaissance, last year, with the sound inspired by house music and dancefloor-focused Afrobeats. It was met with wide acclaim, and in February she became the most decorated Grammy artist of all time after collecting her 32nd trophy at the 65th annual ceremony.