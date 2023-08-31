Scottish singer-songwriter Cammy Barnes is set to embark on his first headline UK tour, culminating at Glasgow’s SWG3 on 16 September. Known for his blend of folk roots and personal experiences, Barnes has just released his most intimate single yet, 'Bonnie’s Song,' an ode to his newborn daughter and the early stages of fatherhood. The single, marked by his distinctive Scottish accent and style, is accompanied by a poignant video featuring footage of his daughter. Barnes hopes to connect with his audience on a personal level through his authentic songwriting and varied concert repertoire.

Billie Eilish's climate action event, Overheated, returns to London on August 30. This year's focus is on discussions around the climate crisis with Eilish and other leading figures. The event runs from 10am to 5pm at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in Shepherd's Bush, a smaller venue than last year's O2 Arena. Attendees can reach the location via Wood Lane or White City tube stations. The panel includes Abbie McCarthy, Alice Eady, Brother Spirit, Dominique Palmer, Liv Simpliciano, Maggie Baird, Samata Pattinson, and Tori Tsui.

England's largest community-led history and culture festival, the National Trust’s Heritage Open Days, returns this September. The festival, featuring over 5000 events nationwide, will open several historic houses, museums, gardens, and graveyards free of charge. 34 Liverpool venues have confirmed their participation, offering activities such as exploring Liverpool’s underground tunnels and guided tours of iconic buildings. Events include Bodley’s Victorian Creation of Gothic Creativity Unwrapped, Bridewell Studios and Gallery, Croxteth Hall, a Garden Party, and a visit to Wavertree Lock Up among others. More details are available on heritageopendays.org.

National Cinema Day 2023 is fast approaching and Greater Manchester cinemas are offering discounted tickets from as low as £3. Participating chains such as Cineworld, Vue, and Odeon will feature popular summer films like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Additionally, Cineworld will have a snack deal for the day. The event is set to take place on Saturday, 2nd September.

The Tour of Britain, a significant cycling event, will start in Greater Manchester in September, flagging off in Altrincham and ending at Deansgate in Manchester City Centre. To ensure safety, authorities will enforce a series of road closures across the region, commencing from late on 2nd September, ahead of the race day on 3rd September. Detailed closure information for each affected council in Greater Manchester, including Trafford Council and Manchester City Council, has been gathered and shared.

The Tour of Britain cycle race commences next month, with the inaugural stage in Greater Manchester, marking the race's 19th anniversary. The initial stage spans 163.6 kilometres, beginning in Altrincham and concluding in Deansgate, Manchester. Taking place on September 3rd, the route includes Hazel Grove, Grains Bar, Oldham, Ramsbottom, and Wigan. Key highlights include the King of the Mountains climbs at the legendary Rake in Ramsbottom. Final stages pass through Salford, the Science and Industry Museum, and the Castlefield Viaduct. Timings and full schedule are on the Tour of Britain website.

Comedian Peter Kay has secured a monthly residency at London's famous O2 Arena. Kay, the first comedian to achieve this, will perform regularly throughout 2023, 2024, and 2025. Kay's latest tour is his first stand-up in over ten years, and his 2010 tour remains the top-selling comedy tour. Kay will return to the O2 for numerous shows this year. Opening times are 6.30pm with the show starting at 8pm. End times are to be confirmed, but typically finish by 11pm. Limited last-minute tickets are available on the O2 Arena website and Ticketmaster.

Irish singer Dermot Kennedy headlined Sunday's All Points East festival in London's Victoria Park, delivering a mix of new tracks and classics to a packed crowd. With support from several artists including Olivia Dean and James Vincent McMorrow, Kennedy's performance was a celebration of love and community. Memorable moments included a solo piano performance of 'Rome' and a show-closing performance of 'Something to Someone', with a backdrop of a sea of phone torches under a full moon. Kennedy's ability to create intimacy with his audience, combined with his musical talent, made for a compelling show.

Time Out recently named The Barrowland Ballroom as the UK's top music venue, as voted by bands and artists. The iconic Glasgow site surpassed prominent locations such as London's Palladium and the O2 Academy Brixton. Renowned artists like New Order's Phil Cunningham and Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite commended the venue. The Barrowland's unique aesthetic and rich heritage, including memorable performances from legendary performers like The Rolling Stones in 1964, are widely admired.

Erykah Badu and Gabriels delivered exceptional performances at All Points East, but it was new disco sensation Jungle's flawless headline performance that stole the show, even amidst a major storm. Jungle, riding high on their newest hit album Volcano, served up hook-laden disco anthems that prompted the crowd to dance enthusiastically. Erykah Badu's dramatic entrance and captivating performance were also highlights, as were Gabriels's uplifting post-storm performance. Other notable acts included Raye and Nia Archives, while Elkka provided a memorable house and techno set before the storm.