Bill Cosby is facing a $125million civil lawsuit from a woman who claims he drugged and raped her in the ‘90s.

Actress Lili Bernard, 53, was a guest star on The Cosby Show in 1984 where she played the role of Mrs Minifield.

She says that in August 1990 the 84-year-old comedian - who encouraged her to call him “Daddy” - lured her to a hotel in Atlantic City where he then carried out the alleged attack after promising to mentor her on his top-ranked TV show. She was 26 at the time.

In a statement, Bernard said: “I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court. And I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me.”

Adding: “Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life.”

Bernard is one of 60 women who has accused Cosby - once known as America’s Dad - of a variety of offenses, including groping, sexual assault and rape, dating as far back as the 1960s.

As many of the alleged offences are historic and beyond the statute of limitations for sexual assault, only one case by Andrea Constand was brought to court in 2017.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 of drugging and molesting Constand and ordered to serve up to 10 years in prision.

That decision was overturned earlier this year with Pennsylvania’s highest court finding that there was a “process violation” because Cosby’s lawyers had made an agreement with a previous state prosecutor that he would not be charged in the case.

He had served more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia and is now a free man.