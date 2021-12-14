Billie Eilish believes she ‘would have died’ from Covid-19 if she hadn’t been vaccinated
Billie Eilish has opened up about being struck down with Covid-19 and says she believes that she “would have died” if she wasn’t vaccinated.
The Bad Guys hit-maker, 19, made the admission while appearing as a guest on Howard Stern’s US radio show on Monday, saying: “The vaccine is f****** amazing and it also saved [her brother/musical collaborator] Finneas from getting it; it saved my parents from getting it; it saved my friends from getting it.”
The Grammy Award-winning musician explained that she was unwell with the virus for two months over the summer and that she was still suffering from undisclosed side effects.
“I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I’m fine,” she said.
“I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad.
“When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of Covid, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f****** horrible.”
Hopefully her jabs should stand her in good stead for the year ahead, which includes becoming the youngest ever solo headliner of Glastonbury festival when she takes to the Pyramid stage in June.
