London is set to host a merchandise pop-up for singer Billie Eilish from August 24-26. The location is the Outernet NOW building in Charring Cross. Exclusive London-themed merchandise will be available. Eilish also plans to headline the Reading Festival on August 27 and will partake in a climate-focused event, Overheated, in Shepherds Bush on August 30.

The three-day We Are Fstvl in Upminster is set to open on 25th August, with acts including The Prodigy, Skepta, and Example. The LondonWorld article provides a detailed schedule for the festival's performances on each day. Music fans can expect to see various acts from 2pm onwards on Friday, and from 12pm on Saturday and Sunday, with the festival closing at 11pm each day.

The August Bank Holiday is nearing and marks a perfect time to explore Birmingham. With the school summer holidays also ending, and good weather forecast, take advantage of numerous free, family-friendly events throughout the city. From the lively Birmingham Weekender to the Birmingham Beach, a range of activities are available for all ages. Regrettably, larger events like UB40’s Homecoming gig, the Páirc Festival, and The Crooked House Festival require purchasing tickets. The city centre will brim with dance, music, and more at the Birmingham Weekender, offering everything from giant swings to life-sized retro games.

Reflecting on 20 years of the Reading Festival, the author recounts memorable performances from the likes of Travis, Green Day, The Bluetones, and Limp Bizkit. The author reminisces about experiencing seminal moments in Britpop and grunge, revelling in the music of the Foo Fighters, Beck, and Green Day. Despite regretting some missed opportunities, the author's experiences encompass the shifting rock landscape, from Nirvana's impact to the rise of The Strokes and Biffy Clyro. The author recalls lost gems such as King Adora and also the festival's embrace of other genres, reflecting the festival’s evolution over two decades.

Glasgow, acclaimed for its music scene, has seen a resurgence post-lockdown, with many new bands emerging. Its music quality has significantly improved, continuing its legacy set by the likes of JOESEF, AC/DC, and Franz Ferdinand. No matter the genre, Glasgow is top in music. Each band possesses the talent and stage presence to be the next sensation. It's the perfect time to explore these artists and be the first to discover them.

Olly Murs is set to perform in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday, 22nd August, in support of his recent album, 'Marry Me'. The concert, originally postponed, will begin at 6:30pm with 'Scouting For Girls' as the opening act. The setlist is yet to be officially released. Although tickets are sold out online, some might be available at the box office. Murs will also perform at several outdoor venues as part of his summer tour, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Electronic duo Jungle are headlining All Points East in Victoria Park, London this weekend. London natives Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland founded the music project in 2013. The event will see them perform to over 40,000 fans. They've previously played at other prominent London venues and this won't be their only city show this year. Gates open at 2pm, with the first act at the same time, closing around 11pm. The support line-up includes Scarlett O’Malley, Karen Nyame KG and MoMa Ready among others. The weather forecast indicates potential rain later in the day.

The Big3 basketball league is set to conclude its 2023 season at London's O2 Arena this weekend, marking its first overseas event. The championship, which has taken place in numerous US cities, confirmed in May that it would be ending in the UK. The Triplets and the Enemies will compete after recent playoffs. Doors open at 4.30pm, with the game starting at 6.30pm. Tickets are available via the O2 Arena's ticket partner, AXS.