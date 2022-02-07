Billie Eilish stops show to help struggling fan get an inhaler as she seemingly throws shade at Travis Scott
Billie Eilish stopped a show in Atlanta to help a fan who appeared to be in need of medical assistance.
The Bad Guys singer, 20, was performing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday when she noticed a fan in distress near the front of the stage.
In video footage obtained by TMZ, Eilish can be heard asking the fan, “You need an inhaler?” before turning to her crew and saying, “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”
After an inhaler had been found and passed on safely to the person in need, the singer told those nearby, “Guys, give her some time. Don’t crowd.”
Then turning her attention to the wider audience, she assured that all would be ok, saying: “Relax, relax, it’s OK, we’re good, we’re taking care of our people, hold on.”
Adding: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”
The remark prompted cheers from the crowd, which appeared to be a dig at rapper Travis Scott, who continued performing at his Astroworld Festival in Texas last Novermber while a crowd crush occurred.
Checking on the fan once again, Eilish asked: “You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?”
She then mouthed, “I love you,” and resumed the show once certain that the person was alright.
