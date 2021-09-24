Birmingham Pride 2021: Cheryl pulls out of gig as she continues to grieve for Sarah Harding
Cheryl has pulled out of headlining this weekend’s Birmingham Pride following the death of close friend Sarah Harding.
Harding lost her battle with cancer at the age of 39 three weeks ago and Cheryl, 38, says she does not feel “emotionally, physically or mentally able to perform.”
Cheryl’s former Girls Aloud bandmate Harding first revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last August.
Posting on Instagram stories, the Geordie singer described herself as “drained”.
“It has been a long and emotionally exhausting 12 months with such twists and turns and I feel now I just need some time to sit with my feelings and process the grief,” she told her 3.5m followers.
“Saying goodbye to somebody [you] spent such a massive piece of your life with is like nothing else. My heart is heavy.”
Organisers for Birmingham Pride said that they are “naturally disappointed.... but we fully understand and respect her decision.”
They revealed that the singer’s fee will now be donated to a cancer charity, or charities that support LGBTQ+ people living with the illness.
Birmingham Pride takes place this Saturday and Sunday and see performances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Clean Bandit and Sister Sledge.