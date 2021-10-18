Blake Lively trolls husband Ryan Reynolds after he announces a career break
Blake Lively couldn’t resist having some fun with husband Ryan Reynolds when he announced he was taking a break from acting.
The Canadian actor, 44, has just finished filming his upcoming Christmas musical Spirit with Will Ferrell and shared on Instagram that he would be stepping back from movies for a bit, writing on Instagram: “That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.
“Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second movie with the great @octaviaspencer.”
He continued: “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie-making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.
“These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.
While most of his 39.2million followers were supportive and wished him well, actress wife Blake, 34, was quick to chime in: “Michael Caine did it first.”
This was in reference to recent reports that actor Sir Michael was retiring from acting. The Alfie star later clarified that this was not the case.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox