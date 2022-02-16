Bob Saget’s family file lawsuit to block records about his death being made public after it is confirmed he died of head trauma
The family of late US comedian Bob Saget have filed a lawsuit to block the public release of records from the investigation into his death.
Full House star Saget was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room in Florida on January 9. He was 65.
A statement from his family last week confirmed that he had died as the result of a head trauma.
“They [the authorities] have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the statement read. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”
Now, Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo, along with his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, from a previous relationship, are suing officials to stop any further release of documents relating to the beloved star’s death.
In addition to requesting an injunction to stop the release of reports, audio, and video recordings, as well as photographs, Saget’s family want the information and materials gathered about the America’s Funniest Home Videos host’s passing to be exempt from public records requests.
According to legal documents obtained by People, they said it “would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress”.
They also claim that “no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public”.
The Saget family have requested a temporary injunction while the court rules on whether to permanently block the release of information about his death.
